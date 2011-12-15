LONDON Toro Rosso changed their driver line-up because they should be a school for rookies and this year's pair no longer fitted that description, the Formula One team's boss Franz Tost said on Thursday.

The Red Bull-owned team said farewell on Wednesday to Spaniard Jaime Alguersuari and Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi and welcomed instead Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne.

"Sebastien has been with us for three seasons and Jaime for two and a half," Tost said in a team Q+A. "Both of them worked hard for the team, doing their very best and achieving some good results.

"However, Scuderia Toro Rosso's ethos has always been that of the "rookie training school" and with over two seasons under your belt, you are no longer a rookie."

Tost said that in an ideal world one or other Toro Rosso driver might have hoped to graduate to Red Bull but, with double world champion Sebastian Vettel dominant and Australian Mark Webber confirmed for another year, there was no vacancy.

Vettel drove for Toro Rosso in 2008 and 2009, winning the Italian Grand Prix for their only victory to date in his first full season. The team finished eighth overall this year.

"It might be seen as a harsh decision, but Formula One is a tough environment and Toro Rosso has always been very clear about the principles behind its driver choice," said Tost, who added that the decision had been taken only on Tuesday.

NO REGRETS

Alguersuari, who made his debut with the Italian-based team in 2009 as the sport's youngest ever race driver aged 19 and with next to no experience, said in a separate statement that he was very surprised but had no hard feelings.

The Spaniard said both Tost and Helmut Marko, a close advisor to Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, had assured him only recently that they had plans for him in 2012 and had invited him to a sponsor event in Madrid.

"I will not judge the reasons of the decision because Red Bull gave me everything since I was 15 years old," he said.

"I am not a victim because for seven years I have enjoyed the privilege of being in the best team in the world and with the best means," continued Alguersuari, pointing out that almost five million of his compatriots were out of work.

"There is no drama, because I have many plans for the present and the future."

Ricciardo, who raced in 11 grands prix this season with struggling HRT, said he had been told he had the drive in a late evening phone call to his home in Perth.

"It was short, sharp and to the point, but it contained all the news I wanted to hear," said the Australian. "It was an awesome Christmas present and a big relief. I was with Mum and Dad at the time and I came out of my room and told them the news and it felt pretty special.

"My trainer told me I could take it easy until Christmas, but once I heard I got the drive I wanted to go out and bash myself up in the gym," he added.

Vergne, the third of a trio of Frenchman on the starting grid next year, had thought he might have to settle for the test and reserve role. He looked forward to pairing up with Ricciardo, his team mate in the junior Renault 2.0 series.

"Dan could probably have a slight edge over me at first as he has done 11 races this year, but let's see how it develops, as we have all the winter testing ahead of us before we start racing," he said.

The season starts in Melbourne on March 18.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin)