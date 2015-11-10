LONDON Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, this year's champion in the GP2 support series, will be McLaren's Formula One reserve driver in 2016 but intends to combine it with racing.

"I definitely want to race something next year, but what it will be we don't know yet," he told mclaren.com. "There's definitely some options though and we're talking about them.

"I'm going to be test and reserve driver at McLaren anyway, which is a good position to be in," added the Belgian who could compete in Japan's Super Formula series and has a test already lined up.

Vandoorne replaces Danmark's Kevin Magnussen, who was released by the team after a season on the sidelines and was testing with 2015 world endurance champions Porsche in Spain on Tuesday.

