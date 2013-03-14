Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is seen in the paddock during a training session at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during a training session at Circuit de Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel is hoping 'Hungry Heidi' will take him to a fourth successive Formula One world championship this season.

The 25-year-old German has given a female name to all his Red Bull cars over the years and announced the latest moniker on his website (www.sebastianvettel.de) with a picture and the words "Hungry Heidi so far known to you as RB9".

'Hungry Heidi' follows last year's 'Abbey'. Before that, the German drove 'Kate', 'Kate's Dirty Sister', 'Luscious Liz', 'Randy Mandy' and 'Kinky Kylie'.

Vettel is favourite to make a winning start to the season in Melbourne in Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.

