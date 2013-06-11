Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany arrives to the podium after winning the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

LONDON Triple Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel has extended his contract with Red Bull until the end of 2015, the British-based team said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old German has won the last three championships and is leading the current one after seven races with his latest victory coming at the weekend in Canada.

The sport's youngest world champion, who has been linked to Ferrari over the past few years, joined the team in 2009 and has won 29 races, appearing on the podium 51 times with 39 pole positions.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)