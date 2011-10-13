Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany speaks to journalists ahead of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

YEONGAM, South Korea Partying with Michael Schumacher gave Sebastian Vettel the hangover of champions after he clinched his second Formula One title last weekend.

The 24-year-old German got together with his illustrious compatriot, who has celebrated more success than anyone in the history of the sport, after becoming the youngest double champion in Japan.

"Once I found myself in the bar with the boys we enjoyed that night very much," the Red Bull driver told reporters at the Korean Grand Prix on Thursday when asked what he had got up to after the race at Suzuka.

"We had a very good time, did some karaoke... it was quite special as some time in the night Michael came as well and joined us and we had a couple of drinks together.

"I think after he came I felt much worse as I started mixing a little bit, which wasn't the best strategy," added Vettel with a grin.

"All in all it was a fun night."

Vettel, who recalled joining his mechanics for karaoke renditions of the Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine' and 'Hey Jude' plus Frank Sinatra's 'My Way', said his success had only really started to sink in once he found some private time on Tuesday.

The German has made precious few strategic errors on the racetrack this season and the champion, with nine wins to his name from 15 races, left his rivals in no doubt that the hangover was long gone.

He would, Vettel assured them, be just as determined and competitive as ever.

ULTIMATE TARGET

"The moment you come to a race thinking that it doesn't really matter where you finish, it's the moment when you should probably stay at home," he said.

"Of course the championship was the ultimate target... but nevertheless we come here with pressure."

"Even if people don't put pressure on us as usual or as much as usual, we put pressure on ourselves because we love racing."

With four races to come, Vettel can still hope to equal Schumacher's 2004 record of 13 victories in a season.

The Yeongam circuit, in the south-western tip of South Korea, is considered a 'Red Bull track' with Vettel and team mate Mark Webber sweeping the front row last year but both failing to finish.

That was Vettel's last retirement and this year's race could see Red Bull add the constructors' title to the drivers' for the second year running -- a double double.

"We will not be happy leaving this track knowing that we could have done better," said Vettel, who had led in Korea last year until his engine blew.

"The approach will remain the same... obviously I've never been on the podium (here) and I'm looking forward to a good race... we're not lacking in motivation."

