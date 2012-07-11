Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON Seriously injured Spanish test driver Maria De Villota is no longer under sedation and can now speak to her family and doctors, her Marussia Formula One team said on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old has been in hospital for eight days since suffering life-threatening head and facial injuries in a freak accident during a straight-line aerodynamic test at Duxford airfield in eastern England.
Marussia said her recovery during that time had been remarkable.
The British-based team said De Villota had been awake since Sunday morning.
"Since that time, Maria has been making small but significant steps," the statement added. "Her family remain by her side and she is communicating freely with them and the medical team."
De Villota, whose father Emilio was a Formula One driver, was driving the Marussia for the first time and returning slowly to mechanics when witnesses said it abruptly accelerated into the back of a parked team truck with the impact at helmet level.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.