Newcastle stay top after late equaliser at Norwich
LONDON Newcastle United stayed top of the English Championship (second tier) as Jamaal Lascelles grabbed an 81st-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday.
MADRID Spanish test driver Maria De Villota, seriously injured in a crash at the start of this month, is "in good overall shape" and was released from hospital on Wednesday, her Madrid clinic said.
The Marussia Formula One team's De Villota suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries in the accident at Duxford airfield in eastern England on July 3 and lost her right eye after undergoing emergency surgery.
Madrid's La Paz hospital, which also treated late golfing great Seve Ballesteros, said De Villota had undergone plastic surgery and treated by brain and eye specialists during the six days of her stay since returning from England.
The specialists "will continue to monitor her progress because she will need further treatment from time to time in the clinic," the hospital said.
De Villota did not need brain surgery but would be kept under observation, it added.
The accident occurred just after the 32-year-old had completed a straight-line aerodynamic test and was returning to mechanics when her car accelerated abruptly and slammed into a team truck at helmet level.
LONDON Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus broke a bone in his foot during Monday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
MONACO Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri said on Tuesday he was not unsettled by speculation about his future as the Premier League champions slip towards the relegation zone.