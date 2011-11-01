Virgin Formula One driver Jerome D'Ambrosio of Belgium drives during a practice session of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON Virgin Racing want to change their name to Marussia next season to more accurately reflect the Formula One team's current ownership structure.

F1 team sources told Reuters on Tuesday that the request would be put to a meeting of the governing FIA's Formula One commission in Geneva on Thursday along with others already made by Renault and Team Lotus.

Renault, no longer owned by the French carmaker, want to be renamed Lotus while Team Lotus plan to take the name of niche sportscar maker Caterham.

The changes will require the agreement of 18 of the 26-member commission.

Russian sportscar maker Marussia took a significant stake in Virgin Racing last year and are the title sponsor.

The team, who have yet to score a point since their debut in 2010, compete under a Russian licence and announced a long-term technical partnership with McLaren in July to help them move up the grid.

The Virgin Group run by billionaire Richard Branson, who attended Sunday's inaugural Indian Grand Prix near New Delhi, would remain a partner of the British-based team and retain branding on the car.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon)