Former Formula One commentator Murray Walker, whose enthusiastic style during decades behind the microphone has made him a household name in Britain, has been diagnosed with cancer, his former employer the BBC reported on Monday.

The 89-year-old, whose catchphrase is "Unless I am very mistaken ... and I am very much mistaken", has a treatable form of lymphatic system cancer.

"They've caught it incredibly early. It's treatable, the doctors say my condition is mild and I'm very hopeful," Walker was quoted as saying by the BBC.

He will undergo chemotherapy and has cancelled plans to attend the British Grand Prix at the end of this month.

