UEFA to ask for 16 places at expanded 2026 World Cup
BERLIN Europe wants 16 places at the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup finals, Aleksander Ceferin, the president of the continent's soccer organisation UEFA, said on Thursday.
LONDON Former racer Derek Warwick was elected president of the British Racing Drivers Club (BRDC), who own the Silverstone Formula One circuit, in place of Damon Hill Thursday.
Warwick, a Le Mans 24 Hours winner and sportscar driver, competed in 147 Formula One grands prix. Hill, the 1996 Formula One champion, had announced earlier in the year that he was stepping down.
BRDC chairman Stuart Rolt said in a statement that Warwick had the unanimous support of the board.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Spa-Francorchamps, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN Europe wants 16 places at the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup finals, Aleksander Ceferin, the president of the continent's soccer organisation UEFA, said on Thursday.
LONDON The English Football Association was warned "the clock is ticking" after a motion of no confidence into its ability to reform itself was passed during a British Parliamentary debate on Thursday.
Southampton's run of three defeats in a row has left the players angry and keen to bounce back when they travel to bottom side Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday, manager Claude Puel has said.