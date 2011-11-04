Barrichello tunes out talk of retirement
SAO PAULO Rubens Barrichello tuned out any talk of retirement on Saturday after Sebastian Vettel led tributes to a Formula One stalwart who has been racing for as long as the world champion could remember.
Canadian Robert Wickens will take part in Friday first practice for Virgin Racing at next week's Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.
The team said on Friday it was a reward for their reserve driver winning the World Series Formula Renault 3.5 championship.
Toronto-born Wickens will replace Belgian Jerome D'Ambrosio for the morning session at Yas Marina.
LONDON Pedro de la Rosa will return to Formula One in 2012 at the age of 41 after signing a two-year deal to drive for Spanish-based HRT.