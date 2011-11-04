Canadian Robert Wickens will take part in Friday first practice for Virgin Racing at next week's Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.

The team said on Friday it was a reward for their reserve driver winning the World Series Formula Renault 3.5 championship.

Toronto-born Wickens will replace Belgian Jerome D'Ambrosio for the morning session at Yas Marina.

