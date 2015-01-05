Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil celebrates as he steps out of his car after coming in third place in the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

LONDON Brazilian Felipe Massa will have a new race engineer this season after his Williams Formula One team announced a technical reshuffle on Monday.

Jenson Button's former race engineer Dave Robson will now work with the experienced Brazilian after arriving from McLaren to take over from Andrew Murdoch, who becomes senior performance engineer.

"Andrew will lead the Performance Group at the factory, developing new techniques and processes within the engineering team to ensure continual performance improvements are brought to both cars throughout the season," the team said in a statement.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas will continue with Jonathan Eddolls as his race engineer.

Williams finished third overall last season and are aiming to challenge champions Mercedes, who provide their engines, for wins this year.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)