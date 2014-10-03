SUZUKA Japan Austrian ex-Formula One racer Alex Wurz was appointed chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers Association on Friday, replacing Spaniard Pedro de la Rosa.

The GPDA said in a statement that McLaren's Jenson Button and Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel would remain as directors of a body that represents the majority of F1 drivers.

"Alex will be a great GPDA Chairman. He is one of the most experienced drivers I know, full of positive new ideas, and he has seen so many different aspects of the sport throughout his career," said Vettel.

Former Benetton, McLaren and Williams driver Wurz, who is currently competing for Toyota in the world endurance championship, hoped the GPDA could become "a more united voice for our sport".

"We know our history, we know what heroes like Stirling (Moss), Niki (Lauda) and Jackie (Stewart), Michael (Schumacher)and Ayrton (Senna) have all helped create," he added.

"With the support of (FIA head) Jean (Todt) and (Formula One supremo) Bernie (Ecclestone), the teams, the media and most importantly with the backing of our fans, the GPDA will now aim to become a more dynamic and positive influence for the future of our sport."

