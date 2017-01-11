Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
A massive landslide caused by thunderstorms forced the cancellation of Wednesday's ninth stage of the Dakar Rally in Argentina, organisers said.
They said the road to Tuesday's overnight bivouac had been blocked 40km north of Jujuy. The landslide hit the village of Volcan and caused considerable damage.
"As the road is cut off, most of the vehicles, competitors, assistance and logistics from the Dakar caravan were diverted on an alternative route through San Antonio de los Cobres, extending the distance ... by about 200 km," the race organisers said in an overnight statement.
"They will not be able to reach the Salta bivouac in time to start the race."
The competitors will instead spend Wednesday travelling to Chilecito for Thursday's 10th stage.
France's Sebastien Loeb leads the car category for Peugeot with British rider Sam Sunderland top of the motorcycle standings.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Richard Lough)
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.