The first stage of the Monte Carlo Rally was cancelled on Thursday after an incident involving driver Hayden Paddon caused the death of a spectator when the New Zealander rolled his Hyundai and blocked the icy road.

Paddon was almost at the end of the 21.25km Entrevaux-Ubraye stage of the season-opening event when he lost control as he entered a left-hand corner and hit the bank rear first.

Neither the 29-year-old Paddon nor co-driver John Kennard were hurt but video images appeared to show a spectator tumbling down the rocky bank after the impact.

World Rally Championship (WRC) confirmed early on Friday the spectator had been transported to a Nice hospital by helicopter but later died.

"Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, the spectator has sadly died," WRC said in a statement. "An investigation has commenced into the incident and all involved parties will provide assistance to the authorities.

"Everyone associated with the event extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends and individuals affected."

The driver's team also issued a statement offering their condolences and pledging support.

"Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of a spectator during the opening stage of Rallye Monte-Carlo on Thursday evening," Hyundai's statement said.

"The team and crew have pledged their full support to the event organisers and authorities to understand the full details."

The rally started in Monaco's Casino Square on Thursday before the field left for the opening night stages north to the town of Gap.

Friday is the longest day, with more stages on Saturday before Sunday's final leg that includes the renowned Col de Turini, where ice and snow can cause problems.

France's four times world champion Sebastien Ogier, now driving an M-Sport Ford, has won the rally for the past three years for Volkswagen.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)