LONDON British-based M-Sport can hope to challenge for victory at every world championship rally this season after Sebastien Ogier's weekend win in Monte Carlo, according to team boss Malcolm Wilson.

The Frenchman, a four-times world champion with Volkswagen, won the season-opener for the fourth year in a row but on his debut for M-Sport.

Ogier signed only last month, after Volkswagen withdrew from the championship, and had just one and a half days of testing with the new specification Ford Fiesta in the French Alps before Monte Carlo.

"To get Sebastien on board was an incredible feeling for me personally and this is the boost we needed as a company," Wilson told the wrc.com website.

"Seb’s got a rally under his belt now so he can really start to understand the car. I know there will be a lot of good feedback from him and that helps to bring that new perspective and ideas to a team," he added.

"We have a great base car to work from so we just need to keep working and pushing. I feel we can go to every rally and challenge for victory."

Ogier will have two more days of testing before the next round of the championship starts in Sweden on Feb. 9.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)