STOCKHOLM Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala swept to a stunning victory in Rally Sweden, winning the final three stages on Sunday in his Toyota Yaris to claim his fourth victory in the race and climb to the top of the World Championship rankings after two events.

The 31-year-old held off the strong challenge of Estonia's Ott Tanak, who threw everything he could into the last day, but with Latvala enjoying a 20-second lead going into the final stage it would have taken a major mistake for the Finn to lose.

"It's amazing. New team, new car, our second rally and we're winning it straight away," an elated Latvala said after his 17th career win.

Sebastien Ogier, who won the first race of the year in Monte Carlo in January, recovered from a costly spin and stall on the first corner of Sunday's first stage to grab third place.

