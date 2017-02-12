Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
STOCKHOLM Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala swept to a stunning victory in Rally Sweden, winning the final three stages on Sunday in his Toyota Yaris to claim his fourth victory in the race and climb to the top of the World Championship rankings after two events.
The 31-year-old held off the strong challenge of Estonia's Ott Tanak, who threw everything he could into the last day, but with Latvala enjoying a 20-second lead going into the final stage it would have taken a major mistake for the Finn to lose.
"It's amazing. New team, new car, our second rally and we're winning it straight away," an elated Latvala said after his 17th career win.
Sebastien Ogier, who won the first race of the year in Monte Carlo in January, recovered from a costly spin and stall on the first corner of Sunday's first stage to grab third place.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Martyn Herman)
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.