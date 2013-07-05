Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
MotoGP will return to Argentina next year after agreeing a three-year deal to race at the new Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, promoters Dorna said on Friday.
The race will be the first in the South American country since 1999, when Buenos Aires hosted the series.
"We will do our best to make sure MotoGP stays in our country for a long time," the promoters quoted Argentine tourism minister Enrique Meyer as saying after finalising the contract on a visit to the circuit.
Some MotoGP teams and riders are testing at the circuit in Santiago del Estero province, about 1,000km north of Buenos Aires, to gain data for a race that was originally due to feature on this year's calendar.
That round was dropped after a row involving Spanish oil firm Repsol, who sponsor the works Honda team, and the Spanish and Argentine governments.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is confident he still has the backing of chairman Steve Gibson after last weekend's loss at Stoke City extended the relegation-threatened club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.