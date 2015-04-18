Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez left his rivals trailing as he stormed to pole position for the Argentine Grand Prix on Saturday.
The Honda rider lapped the Termas de Rio Hondo track more than half a second faster than closest rival Aleix Espargaro on a Suzuki.
Ducati's Italian Andrea Iannone completed the front row on a disappointing day for Yamaha, whose championship leader Valentino Rossi qualified only eighth.
Rossi leads Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso by a single point in the standings after two races, with Marquez a further four behind.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.