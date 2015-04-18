Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain celebrates his pole position after the qualifying session at Argentina's MotoGP Grand Prix at the Termas de Rio Hondo International circuit in Termas de Rio Hondo, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez left his rivals trailing as he stormed to pole position for the Argentine Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Honda rider lapped the Termas de Rio Hondo track more than half a second faster than closest rival Aleix Espargaro on a Suzuki.

Ducati's Italian Andrea Iannone completed the front row on a disappointing day for Yamaha, whose championship leader Valentino Rossi qualified only eighth.

Rossi leads Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso by a single point in the standings after two races, with Marquez a further four behind.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)