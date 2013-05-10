Hector Barbera of Spain adjusts his earplugs inside his box during a training session at Circuit de Catalunya, in Montmelo, near Barcelona, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID Spanish MotoGP rider Hector Barbera was taken into custody on Thursday accused of attacking his girlfriend, a police spokesman said on Friday.

The FTR Moto pilot, 26, was detained in the southern town of Jerez early on Thursday following an incident overnight, police said.

Barbera finished 12th in Sunday's Spanish grand prix in Jerez and had stayed on to spend a few days with his girlfriend, who is from the area, local media reported.

After an altercation in their hotel, the girlfriend needed hospital treatment and officials at the clinic notified police, the reports said.

Barbera's team said they had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

