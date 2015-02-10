LONDON MotoGP looks likely to return to Silverstone in August after Donington Park cancelled a temporary agreement to host the British Grand Prix.

Donington had agreed a deal with the yet to be built Circuit of Wales, who last year signed a five-year contract for a race they cannot host, but announced on Tuesday they were pulling out after payment deadlines were not met.

The race was scheduled for Aug. 30 at the Midlands circuit which hosted MotoGP from 1987 to 2009 before the grand prix went back to Silverstone in 2010.

The Circuit of Wales said it would continue to promote the race and was "fully committed to delivering the event later this year."

It did not specify a venue but Silverstone, which hosted both Formula One and MotoGP last year and has the infrastructure to cater for large crowds, is the only viable alternative and would need little preparation.

There was no immediate comment from Silverstone, where the management has changed since last year's race.

Britain has hosted a motorcycle grand prix in every year since 1949, with the Isle of Man TT counting as a round of the championship until 1976.

Donington's owners said the Circuit of Wales had been unable to complete funding arrangements, resulting in delays to "almost all of the event’s critically important operational plans, from track works to equipment hire.

"This current position could jeopardise the safe and successful running of the 2015 British MotoGP at Donington to such an extent, that both the commercial risks and the lack of time are now too great to allow Donington to proceed."

The Circuit of Wales disputed that, saying in a subsequent statement that it was disappointed with Donington's withdrawal.

"Contrary to claims by DPRL (Donington Park Racing Ltd) that the Circuit of Wales is unable to meet the funding arrangements, we are unwilling to provide the significant funding that DPRL required for the necessary track upgrades to host the British Grand Prix without a signed contractual agreement," it said.

"We have all of the funding necessary in place to promote and host the 2015 race in the UK."

Commercial rights holders Dorna announced last August a five-year deal with the southern Welsh circuit which has yet to overcome a public enquiry before building work can start on the planned 250 million pound ($380.68 million) facility.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)