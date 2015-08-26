Yamaha MotoGP rider Bradley Smith of Britain sits in his garage during a practice session for the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race Circuit, central England August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON British MotoGP riders Cal Crutchlow and Bradley Smith have signed new deals with the Honda and Yamaha teams respectively for the 2016 season ahead of their home grand prix at Silverstone this weekend.

Crutchlow, who finished third in Argentina in April, told reporters at a MotoGP preview event on Wednesday that he had extended his contract for two years with the Italian-based LCR Honda team.

"I am very pleased to be with Honda again, they have worked very hard for me this year and it's nice to have some consistency with a manufacturer," said the Briton, who has ridden for three different manufacturers in three seasons.

Smith, currently fifth in the championship and the highest-ranked Briton, announced separately a new one-year deal keeping him at the French-based Tech3 Yamaha team for a sixth season.

"Over the last two GPs it's been quite mentally taxing with a lot of meetings and back and forth. So to have my mind a lot clearer now going into these last seven races puts me in a good position," he said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)