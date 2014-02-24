Brazil has been left off the amended 2014 MotoGP calendar having previously been included for the first time in 10 years.
A first race in Argentina since 1999 stays on the list, however.
Spain's Aragon Grand Prix moves back a week to September 28 to replace the axed Brazil race, which was due to be hosted in Brasilia.
A MotoGP statement on Monday gave no reason for the Brazil race being removed to leave the calendar at 18 races.
Brazil is gearing up to host the 2014 soccer World Cup in June and July but has been beset by problems. Rio de Janeiro will also hold the 2016 Olympics.
2014 MotoGP calendar
March 23 - Qatar* - Doha/Losail
Apr. 13 - Americas - Austin (United States)
Apr. 27 - Argentina - Termas de Rio Hondo
May 4 - Spain - Jerez de la Frontera
May 18 - France - Le Mans
June 1 - Italy - Mugello
June 15 - Catalunya - Barcelona (Spain)
June 28 - Netherlands** - TT Assen
July 13 - Germany - Sachsenring
August 10 - Indianapolis GP - Indianapolis (U.S.)
August 17 - Czech Republic - Brno
August 31 - Great Britain - Silverstone
September14 - San Marino - Marco Simoncelli Misano
September28 - Aragon - Motorland Aragon (Spain)
October 12 - Japan - Motegi
October 19 - Australia - Phillip Island
October 26 - Malaysia - Sepang
November 9. - Valencia - Ricardo Tormo-Valencia (Spain)
* Evening Race
** Saturday Race
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)