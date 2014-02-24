Brazil has been left off the amended 2014 MotoGP calendar having previously been included for the first time in 10 years.

A first race in Argentina since 1999 stays on the list, however.

Spain's Aragon Grand Prix moves back a week to September 28 to replace the axed Brazil race, which was due to be hosted in Brasilia.

A MotoGP statement on Monday gave no reason for the Brazil race being removed to leave the calendar at 18 races.

Brazil is gearing up to host the 2014 soccer World Cup in June and July but has been beset by problems. Rio de Janeiro will also hold the 2016 Olympics.

2014 MotoGP calendar

March 23 - Qatar* - Doha/Losail

Apr. 13 - Americas - Austin (United States)

Apr. 27 - Argentina - Termas de Rio Hondo

May 4 - Spain - Jerez de la Frontera

May 18 - France - Le Mans

June 1 - Italy - Mugello

June 15 - Catalunya - Barcelona (Spain)

June 28 - Netherlands** - TT Assen

July 13 - Germany - Sachsenring

August 10 - Indianapolis GP - Indianapolis (U.S.)

August 17 - Czech Republic - Brno

August 31 - Great Britain - Silverstone

September14 - San Marino - Marco Simoncelli Misano

September28 - Aragon - Motorland Aragon (Spain)

October 12 - Japan - Motegi

October 19 - Australia - Phillip Island

October 26 - Malaysia - Sepang

November 9. - Valencia - Ricardo Tormo-Valencia (Spain)

* Evening Race

** Saturday Race

