Ducati MotoGP rider Loris Capirossi of Italy looks out from outside his pit during a test session at the Sepang Circuit February 1, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

LONDON Italian veteran Loris Capirossi announced on Thursday his retirement from MotoGP at the end of the season.

The former 125 and 250cc world champion, and winner of 29 grands prix, told a news conference at the Misano circuit ahead of Sunday's San Marino Grand Prix that he had reached the end of the road.

"It's difficult for me to say this because after 22 seasons this will be my last race in Italy as I have decided to stop," said the 38-year-old, tears in his eyes, before being given a standing ovation by reporters.

"I have thought a lot about stopping and I think this is the right decision for me.."

The Pramac Ducati rider jokingly asked other riders in the news conference, including compatriot Valentino Rossi and Australian Casey Stoner, to help him get one more podium finish in the last six races to bring his tally up to 100.

Capirossi made his grand prix debut in 1990, taking the 125cc title at the first attempt aged 17. He defended his crown and moved up to 250cc, where he was champion in 1998 after also competing in the 500cc class.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Ed Osmond)