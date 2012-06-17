Yamaha MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow of Britain sits in the box during a training session at Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

SILVERSTONE, England British MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow will race with a broken ankle in his home grand prix on Sunday after crashing in practice and missing qualifying.

The Yamaha Tech3 rider took part in the morning warm-up and was 10th fastest after suffering an ankle injury in the Saturday fall.

Crutchlow, who had been targeting a podium finish after starting five successive races this season in the top five, will have to start from the back of the grid.

"Full extent of injury is I have a broken and dislocated left ankle. It's back in place now, but worst pain I've had so will try my best in race," he said on his Twitter feed (@calcrutchlow).

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)