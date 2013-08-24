Yamaha MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow of Britain speeds up the hill to win the classification for the Czech Grand Prix in Brno, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Yamaha MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow of Britain performs a wheelie after he won the classification for the Czech Grand Prix in Brno, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Britain's Cal Crutchlow took his second pole position of the MotoGP season at the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Brno on Saturday.

The Yamaha Tech3 rider, whose other pole came at the Dutch TT in Assen in June, was joined on the front row by Honda Gresini's Spanish rider Alvaro Bautista and works Honda championship leader Marc Marquez.

Spain's world champion Jorge Lorenzo, on the works Yamaha, qualified fifth with Honda's Dani Pedrosa fourth.

Crutchlow grabbed the top slot with a record qualifying lap time of one minute 55.527 seconds and he could say he had done it with all of the top riders present. Lorenzo was absent for the Dutch round.

"It is going to be a long, tough race tomorrow," the Briton, who is switching to Ducati next season, told the BBC.

"In all honesty the last couple of races haven't gone to plan... but everyone seems to be struggling a bit and we seem to be getting there slowly," he added.

Crutchlow had been unhappy after Friday's practice with a new fuel tank fitted to his bike but was fastest in Saturday practice.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Spa-Francorchamps, editing by Josh Reich)