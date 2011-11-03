Honda MotoGP rider Casey Stoner of Australia celebrates after winning the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island near Melbourne October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Horsburgh

LONDON Casey Stoner will be a hard rider to beat over the next five years as he strives to match the multiple titles won by Italians Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi, says five-times world champion Mick Doohan.

Australian Stoner won the first of his MotoGP titles in 2007 with Ducati and then switched back to Honda for this season, bringing the 26-year-old his second championship.

"Honda's a more stable platform. If they get the bike right next year again he should keep winning," compatriot Doohan, who spent his entire 500cc career with Honda, told Reuters at a Laureus event ahead of this weekend's season-ending Valencia Grand Prix.

"He understands the bike. If the bike stays there I think over the next five years it's his to lose. He's going to be a hard guy to beat.

"Already on paper he's one of the best there's been," added the 46-year-old, who won five titles in a row before injury brought his career to a close in 1999.

Agostini, grand prix motorcycling's most successful rider, won eight titles in the top category between 1966 and 1975 while Rossi is second on the list with seven.

"If he (Stoner) consolidates this year's championship with another one he's just going to get bigger and bigger," said Doohan.

"He's already a household name, the only big difference is that people probably wouldn't know his face. He's just racing bikes. Winning races is what he's contracted to do.

"He's a quiet guy. Just because you're a world champion doesn't mean you have to be a movie star."

BAD TIME

Motorcycling has long been known for its flamboyant characters as well, one of whom, Italy's Marco Simoncelli, died in an accident during the last race in Malaysia on October 23.

It was the first fatality in the sport's premier category since Japan's Daijiro Kato in 2003, and came just a week after Britain's double Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon perished in a fiery crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Doohan found the subject a difficult one to talk about and said he felt it was important to be in Spain for the final race, where Stoner has promised to honour Simoncelli with some exciting racing.

"It's not up to me to comment. It's such a personal thing. It's somebody's life, it's somebody's family and son," he said of Simoncelli, who Doohan wrote a tribute to on the Laureus website (www.laureus.com).

"Following what's happened I think it's a good time to show up. The week after (Formula One driver) Ayrton Senna's death (in 1994) was a similarly bad time. Thankfully it doesn't happen often," Doohan added.

"There's always going to be controversy. Football and rugby kill people too. Are we going to ban all sports? Life is terminal.

"We could all sit in the lounge and not get off our butt, but that's not the nature of what we are. It was a grim week for motorsport but all we can do is try and learn from it and try and improve."

MotoGP and IndyCar officials have launched investigations into the two tragic incidents as motorsport, on two wheels and four, faces its greatest safety inquest for a generation.