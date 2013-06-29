Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Spain arrives at the pits for the first practice of the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos

MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo will race in Saturday's Dutch Grand Prix only a day after he had surgery for a broken collarbone.

The Spaniard's factory Yamaha team said in a statement at Assen that he had been passed fit to race after taking part in the morning warm-up in what they described as "a superhuman effort".

"In the first laps of the warm up I felt a lot of pain, especially when the bike accelerated and I had to hold it strongly," said the Mallorcan.

"I thought of either giving up or continuing but luckily I continued and the pain decreased as I did more laps. I've grown accustomed to moulding my body to the bike to avoid pain."

Lorenzo expected to have problems when trying to overtake, because he could not force the shoulder, but said dealing with the twists and turns would be fine.

"Anyway, I have decided to race. Just finishing the race would be a small victory for me but I would like to take at least five points or more, to take less would not be much after suffering a lot," he said.

"At the end of the race we'll see if it was worth it."

Lorenzo will start in 12th place on the grid, with Britain's Cal Crutchlow on pole position with the non-works Yamaha Tech3 team.

Saturday's race is the seventh of 18 grands prix in the championship. Lorenzo is seven points behind fellow Spaniard Dani Pedrosa in the championship.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Silverstone; Editing by John O'Brien)