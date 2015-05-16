Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain rides his motorcycle during the fourth free practice session of the French Grand Prix at the Le Mans circuit, in Le Mans, France May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Honda's MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez took pole position for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on Saturday after lapping half a second faster than his nearest rival.

Marquez's pole, in a time of one minute 32.246 seconds on a drying track after earlier rain, was the 25th of the Spaniard's MotoGP career.

Italian Andrea Dovizioso qualified second for Ducati, in 1:32.749, with Yamaha's Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo completing the front row for Sunday's race at the Bugatti circuit.

Lorenzo's championship-leading team mate Valentino Rossi will start seventh, just ahead of Honda's Spanish rider Dani Pedrosa who is returning from arm surgery after missing the last three races.

Rossi leads Dovizioso by 15 points after four rounds of the championship.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Justin Palmer)