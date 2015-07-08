Northern Irish rider Michael Laverty, whose brother Eugene already races in MotoGP, has replaced Marco Melandri at the Aprilia team for Sunday's German Grand Prix after the Italian left by mutual consent.

The Lavertys will be the second pair of brothers on this season's MotoGP grid along with Spaniards Pol and Aleix Espargaro.

"I'm excited to be back on the MotoGP grid this weekend for the German GP," said the 34-year-old Michael, who has been a test rider for Aprilia.

"I have witnessed some great development work through the test team. I now look forward to being a part of the racing team."

The race at the Sachsenring is the ninth round of the championship.

