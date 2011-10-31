Flowers and messages are seen at a makeshift memorial for Honda MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli in Coriano, northern Italy October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

The Honda Gresini team will compete at the Valencia Grand Prix this weekend after previously pulling out of the season-ending race following the death of their Italian MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli.

Simoncelli, 24, was killed during the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang on October 23 when he came off his bike and was hit by fellow riders Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi.

"The decision to participate was not an easy one but we have made this choice as it is what Marco would have wanted," team chief Fausto Gresini told the MotoGP website (www.motogp.com).

"Going out on the track at Valencia is definitely the best way to honour him by doing what he most loved to do: Ride and experience the world of MotoGP.

"This is why I believe the best show of affection we can make to Marco is by lining up our teams and riders for this race."

The team will not replace Simoncelli in Valencia. Japan's Hiroshi Aoyama is to be their sole representative for the MotoGP race while Michele Pirro and Yuki Takahashi will compete in the Moto2 event.

