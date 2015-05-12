Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone of Italy speaks with his team members in his garage during a free practice session for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, north of Tokyo October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has dislocated his shoulder in a testing crash but still hopes to race in this weekend's French Grand Prix, his team said on Tuesday.

Ducati said the Italian suffered heavy bruising when he fell at the Arrabiata-2 corner of the Mugello circuit, which hosts the Italian Grand Prix at the end of May, on the last day of the private test.

Doctors later diagnosed a dislocated left shoulder.

"Over the next three days Iannone will follow treatment agreed with his specialist, with the aim of lining up for the start of the French GP at Le Mans," the team said on their website.

Iannone is fifth in the standings, just six points adrift of Honda's world champion Marc Marquez, after a promising first four races of the season. He finished third, his first MotoGP podium, in the Qatar opener.

