Practice for what could be a title-deciding Japanese MotoGP race was cancelled on Friday due to thick fog at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit.

The Moto2 and Moto3 sessions were also wiped out as drizzle turned to rain while the fog meant the medical helicopter could not fly safely.

The race is the penultimate round of the MotoGP championship, with Honda's Spanish rookie Marc Marquez poised to take the title despite being disqualified from the previous race in Australia.

The 20-year-old has an 18-point lead over reigning champion and compatriot Jorge Lorenzo, who rides for Yamaha.

