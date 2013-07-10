MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo hopes to be in better shape for Sunday's German Grand Prix than he was two weeks ago in the Netherlands where he raced a day after having surgery for a broken collarbone.

The Spaniard had eight screws and a plate inserted in his left collarbone after the fall at Assen, flying to Barcelona for surgery and returning 38 hours later to finish an astonishing fifth.

"The situation is still that I need more time to fix the injury. I won't be at 100 percent in Germany but I'm pretty confident I can have a good weekend," he said in a Yamaha team preview for the eighth round of the championship.

"At least I have had almost 10 days to stay calm and improve my physical condition a bit. It will be difficult to compete another time but for sure I will push even harder than in Holland."

Sachsenring, near Chemnitz, is not one of the Mallorcan's favourite circuits but the anti-clockwise layout with its slower corners could make him slightly more comfortable on the bike.

Lorenzo, second in the standings and nine points behind Honda's championship leader Dani Pedrosa, has not won there in any class but has finished second for the past four years.

Team mate Valentino Rossi, the winner at Assen for his first victory since 2010, has won four times in MotoGP at the Sachsenring.

"I'm going to Sachsenring with a new spirit," said the Italian, who now has 80 wins in the premier category. "I am very happy for the Holland race. Now I want to keep it going like that."

