Scotland rout Italy to finish Six Nations in style
EDINBURGH A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Spain clinched a record 13th pole in the MotoGP season at the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang on Saturday.
Marquez, who sealed his title defence in Japan two weeks ago, also set a record time of one minute 59.791 seconds at Sepang to finish nearly two-tenths of a second faster ahead of Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa.
Australians Mick Doohan and Casey Stoner had held the previous record of 12 pole positions in a season.
Yamaha rider Jorge Lorenzo completed the front row, while Stefan Bradl and Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso qualified on the second row.
Pol Espargaro of Yamaha broke his foot in a heavy crash during practice but will be assessed on Sunday morning to see whether he could race.
Hiroshi Aoyama fell early in the second session of qualifying but will line up 11th on the grid.
Andrea Iannone was ruled out of Sunday's race due to left arm injuries after crashing on Friday.
(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp remains convinced he is the best person to lead the club to its first Premier League title since 1990.
RANCHI, India Top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara compiled an industrious unbeaten century to keep India on course to match Australia's first-innings total of 451 in the third test on Saturday.