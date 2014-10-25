Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain poses for photographs after the qualifying round of the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit near Kuala Lumpur October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Spain clinched a record 13th pole in the MotoGP season at the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang on Saturday.

Marquez, who sealed his title defence in Japan two weeks ago, also set a record time of one minute 59.791 seconds at Sepang to finish nearly two-tenths of a second faster ahead of Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa.

Australians Mick Doohan and Casey Stoner had held the previous record of 12 pole positions in a season.

Yamaha rider Jorge Lorenzo completed the front row, while Stefan Bradl and Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso qualified on the second row.

Pol Espargaro of Yamaha broke his foot in a heavy crash during practice but will be assessed on Sunday morning to see whether he could race.

Hiroshi Aoyama fell early in the second session of qualifying but will line up 11th on the grid.

Andrea Iannone was ruled out of Sunday's race due to left arm injuries after crashing on Friday.

