Australian teenager Jack Miller will make the big step up from Moto3 to ride in MotoGP next season, the LCR Honda team run by former racer Lucio Cecchinello said on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old follows in the tracks of retired compatriot Casey Stoner, who made his MotoGP debut in 2006 with the same non-works Honda team before going on to win two titles in the top category with Ducati and Repsol Honda.

The Queenslander will be partnered by Britain's Cal Crutchlow, who currently races for the main Ducati team, with Honda providing a factory specification bike.

"It's a dream come true. I think that every rider would like to race at the highest level in the World Championship with a Honda," said Miller in a team statement.

"It is certainly a big jump from Moto3 to MotoGP, but I am convinced that we are ready and that, step-by-step, learning every day, we can do a great job."

Miller is leading Spaniard Alex Marquez, younger brother of Honda's dominant MotoGP world champion Marc, in the Moto3 championship - the smallest category - with five rounds remaining and has been hailed as a man to watch.

"For me, he's somebody like a Kevin Schwantz - he's raw, he's ready to go and he's got plenty of talent. He's a star of the future," five-times champion Mick Doohan said recently.

Cecchinello said Miller had the ability to succeed and would be given time to adjust.

"Jack will need time to learn how to ride a 1,000cc machine but there is no rush, and next year will just be a learning season for him in the new class," he said.

"Honda has a long term plan with him and we believe that with no pressure Jack will be able to show his talent in MotoGP," added the Italian.

