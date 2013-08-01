Monster Yamaha MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow of Britain competes in the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring circuit, near the eastern German town of Hohenstein-Ernsthal, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LONDON Britain's Cal Crutchlow is expected to announce on Friday that he will join the factory Ducati team from next season on a two-year deal, local media reported on Thursday.

He will replace 2006 MotoGP world champion American Nicky Hayden who said last month he would be leaving the team.

Crutchlow has had four podiums this season for the non-works Tech3 Yamaha team and is fifth in the world championship standings, 47 points behind leader Marc Marquez of Spain.

The Briton made his MotoGP debut with Tech3 Yamaha in 2011, taking the Rookie of the Year title, and earned his first podium at last year's Czech Grand Prix.

Crutchlow will be rejoining former Tech3 team mate Andrea Dovizioso at Ducati.

