Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of Spain races during the third free practice session ahead of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa will be back in action at the French Grand Prix this weekend after missing three of the season's first four races due to arm surgery.

"My recovery has gone well, I think I was right to be patient and take it slowly, and to respect the time frames that I needed," the Spaniard said in a blog for team sponsor Repsol on Tuesday.

"Now, finally, I can tell you that I will be in Le Mans this weekend."

Pedrosa, 29, had been replaced by Japanese stand-in Hiroshi Aoyama in the U.S., Argentine and Spanish rounds as team mate to double world champion Marc Marquez.

The rider, who had surgery on April 3, had been predicted a recovery time of four to six weeks and said he was keen to get back.

He has suffered from a problem common among motorcycle racers when pressure builds up in the forearm and causes intense pain, making riding a bike difficult when the muscle becomes too big for the 'sack' that it sits in.

Pedrosa has not won a MotoGP race since the Czech Grand Prix last August and was sixth in the season-opener in Qatar.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by John O'Brien)