Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain (R) looks back at Yamaha MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow of Britain during the final qualification session of the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Yamaha MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow of Britain takes a curve during the final qualifying session of the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Britain's Cal Crutchlow took his first MotoGP pole position on Friday in a weather-hit Dutch TT qualifying session already without world champion Jorge Lorenzo who broke a collarbone in a crash on Thursday.

Crutchlow, riding for the non-works Yamaha Tech3 team, lapped the Assen circuit with a best time of one minute 34.398 seconds.

The Coventry-born rider was the first Briton to qualify on pole in motorcycling's top category since Jeremy McWilliams in Australia in 2002.

Spain's Marc Marquez, riding his works Honda with a fractured finger and toe after a crash in the morning, and Germany's LCR Honda rider Stefan Bradl completed the front row.

Championship leader Dani Pedrosa crashed his Honda with six and a half minutes remaining and qualified fifth. Lorenzo had two-hour surgery in Spain in the early hours of Friday before flying back to Assen to support his Yamaha team.

