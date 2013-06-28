Britain's Cal Crutchlow took his first MotoGP pole position on Friday in a weather-hit Dutch TT qualifying session already without world champion Jorge Lorenzo who broke a collarbone in a crash on Thursday.
Crutchlow, riding for the non-works Yamaha Tech3 team, lapped the Assen circuit with a best time of one minute 34.398 seconds.
The Coventry-born rider was the first Briton to qualify on pole in motorcycling's top category since Jeremy McWilliams in Australia in 2002.
Spain's Marc Marquez, riding his works Honda with a fractured finger and toe after a crash in the morning, and Germany's LCR Honda rider Stefan Bradl completed the front row.
Championship leader Dani Pedrosa crashed his Honda with six and a half minutes remaining and qualified fifth. Lorenzo had two-hour surgery in Spain in the early hours of Friday before flying back to Assen to support his Yamaha team.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Silverstone, editing by Tony Goodson)