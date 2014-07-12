Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain reacts after getting the pole position during the qualifying session of the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano circuit in central Italy, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez took pole for the German Grand Prix, a new lap record edging out Repsol Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa on Saturday.

Marquez, who started the season with six poles in a row but failed to qualify in top spot for the last two races, recorded a time of one minute 20.937 seconds.

That effort broke Casey Stoner's six-year pole lap record at the Sachsenring circuit of 1:21.067 and was just under three tenths faster than Pedrosa, with Germany's Stefan Bradl completing the front row.

Marquez has won all eight races this season.

(Reporting by Toby Davis)