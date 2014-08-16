Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain competes during a qualification of the Czech Grand Prix in Brno August 16, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

World champion Marc Marquez continued his supreme domination of this year's MotoGP championship on Saturday when he claimed his ninth pole of the season for Repsol Honda ahead of Sunday's Czech Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who has reeled off 10 wins in this year's 10 races, topped the times by 0.129 seconds in qualifying as he bids to continue his record-breaking progress.

Marquez clocked a best lap of one minute and 55.585 seconds to take the prime starting spot ahead of Italians Andrea Dovizioso and Andrea Iannone on the front row.

Briton Bradley Smith qualfied fourth, joined on the second row by Spanish pair Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo.

(Writing by Tim Collings; editing by Justin Palmer)