PHILLIP ISLAND, Australia Casey Stoner will start from pole position at the Australian Grand Prix after dominating qualifying on Saturday as he bids for a fifth successive win at Phillip Island and the chance to seal the MotoGP championship with two races to spare.

Honda-rider Stoner, who earlier slammed organisers for the bumpy state of the track, lapped the scenic seaside circuit in one minute 29.975 seconds in trying conditions with off-shore gusts buffeting riders.

Stoner's lap extended his MotoGP record to 11 poles in a dominant first season with his new team after crossing from Ducati last year and was nearly half a second faster than reigning world champion Jorge Lorenzo.

The Yamaha-rider's front row spot will nonetheless buoy the Spaniard's hopes of denying the Australian his second MotoGP title at his home grand prix.

Stoner can seal the title with victory on Sunday but he needs Lorenzo to finish off the podium.

Stoner's Honda team mate Marco Simoncelli snatched a front row spot, finishing third after pipping Suzuki's Alvaro Bautista in the last few minutes of the session.

Valentino Rossi's struggles with his new team Ducati continued, the seven-times premier class champion managing only the 13th-fastest lap.

