Barrichello tunes out talk of retirement
SAO PAULO Rubens Barrichello tuned out any talk of retirement on Saturday after Sebastian Vettel led tributes to a Formula One stalwart who has been racing for as long as the world champion could remember.
MADRID Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo will miss the last race of the MotoGP season in Valencia this weekend, having failed to recover from plastic surgery on a finger on his left hand.
"The injuries require a longer period of recovery for him to be able to participate to a competitive level," his Yamaha team said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 2010 world champion, who is assured of second place behind new champion Casey Stoner this year, suffered the injury in warm up for the Australian Grand Prix three weeks ago.
Lorenzo will be replaced by Japanese test rider Katsuyuki Nakasuga, Yamaha said.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)
JOHANNESBURG Time is quickly running out to strike a deal at global climate talks to save a Kyoto Protocol in its death throes and make major cuts in the greenhouse gas emissions that scientists blame for rising temperatures, wilder weather and crop failures.
LONDON Pedro de la Rosa will return to Formula One in 2012 at the age of 41 after signing a two-year deal to drive for Spanish-based HRT.