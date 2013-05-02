Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (L) and Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez, both of Spain, attend a news conference ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID Spanish rookie Marc Marquez has the chance to tumble more records when he takes to the track at the Spanish MotoGP this weekend as the youngest leader of the world championship.

The 20-year-old Repsol Honda rider became the youngest to win a premier class title at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas last weekend, surpassing former double title winner Freddie Spencer's achievement from 1982.

Having scored a third-placed finished in Qatar in the opening race of the season, Marquez could become the youngest debutant to snare three consecutive podium finishes overtaking champion Jorge Lorenzo's record from 2008.

He could also become the youngest to secure back-to-back premier class pole starts and wins.

"I will never forget the race in Austin and I want to thank everyone for the support and the congratulations I have received," Marquez said in a team statement this week.

"Now we return to Europe. It's important to keep my feet on the ground and to keep my concentration. The other riders have a lot more experience than me on these circuits and we will have to work hard."

Marquez is level on 41 points with compatriot Lorenzo in the championship rankings, both having scored a victory and a third-place, but Marquez is top as the most recent winner.

Spaniard Dani Pedrosa is third and Italy's Valentino Rossi is fourth.

"I am looking forward to racing in front of Spanish fans in a MotoGP for the first time," last year's Moto2 champion added.

"We'll try and do our best for a good result."

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alison Wildey)