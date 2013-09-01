Honda MotoGp rider Marc Marquez of Spain takes a corner during the warm-up session for the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

World championship leader Marc Marquez was docked two points for failing to observe safety regulations during the warm-up session for the British MotoGP on Sunday.

The Spaniard did not slow down when yellow flags were waved after an earlier accident before crashing at the same place on the track and dislocating his left shoulder.

"He (Marquez) continued at racing speed and did not slow down and be prepared to stop as required by the regulations,@ FIM, the sport's ruling body, said in a statement.

"His subsequent crash at the same point as the previous accident seriously endangered the rider being attended and the marshals in the accident zone.

A Race Direction hearing was held.

"The decision is to impose two penalty points on the 2013 season total of the MotoGP rider number 93 Marc Marquez," FIM said.

Marquez recovered from the injury to take his place on pole position for Sunday's race in which he finished second behind world champion Jorge Lorenzo after a thrilling tussle.

