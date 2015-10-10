A medical helicopter carrying ART E-Motion Iodaracing Team MotoGP rioder Alex De Angelis of San Marino flies over spectators after Angelis crashed during fourth free practice session for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, north of Tokyo, Japan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

ART E-Motion Iodaracing Team MotoGP rider Alex De Angelis of San Marino is carried into a medical helicopter, after crashing during fourth free practice session for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix as officials try to cover him using blankets at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, north of Tokyo, Japan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (C) of Spain poses with Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi (L) of Italy and Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain after winning the pole position for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix after a qualifying session at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, north of Tokyo, Japan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

San Marino rider Alex de Angelis was airlifted to hospital after a heavy crash during final practice at the Japanese MotoGP on Saturday before a dramatic qualifying session saw Jorge Lorenzo grab pole from title rival Valentino Rossi.

The 31-year-old de Angelis was conscious and breathing before being taken to hospital, with his Ioda Racing ART Team Aprilia later issuing a statement saying the rider had fractured five vertebrae and three ribs.

"Alex De Angelis, who does not remember because of the head injury dynamics of his accident, will be transferred to Italy during the next week," the team said after the rider had undergone a CAT scan.

Ioda added de Angelis had not suffered any spinal cord injury.

The rider crashed midway through FP4 leading to the session being red-flagged at the Motegi circuit and was taken by helicopter to the Dokkyo Hospital in Mibu.

No television footage of the incident was shown, with de Angelis riding one of the least competitive bikes on the grid and having only scored two points this year following a spate of retirements.

The incident led to a delay in a breathless qualifying session where Lorenzo edged Yamaha team mate Rossi to take pole position by just 0.081 seconds.

Lorenzo trails Rossi by 14 points in the championship with only four races to go this season but looks set to cut that deficit on a track he has shown his fondness for by coming out top in all the sessions this week.

The Spaniard used a two-stop strategy, after some front end issues on his first run, to record a best time of 1 min 43.790 seconds to deny the Italian, who had gone top moments before with his best lap.

It was Lorenzo's fourth pole of the year and Yamaha's first one-two qualifying performance of the season.

"I made the maximum and it is a good lap time," double MotoGP champion Lorenzo told reporters.

Rossi, bidding for his seventh MotoGP world title, was optimistic he could better Lorenzo come race day.

"I was confident for the qualifying. I did a good strategy (and) I was in the right place. I am very positive looking forward for tomorrow. I can be competitive with Jorge," he said.

Defending champion Marc Marquez was third for Honda in 1:44.216 to round out the front row.

The Ducati duo of Andrea Dovizioso and Andrea Iannone finished fourth and fifth for Sunday's race with Marquez's Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa completing the second row.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)