Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (R) of Spain greets Honda rider Dani Pedrosa of Spain after taking pole position in the qualifying practice of the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo pipped compatriot Dani Pedrosa to pole position on the final lap after a keenly contested qualifying session for the Spanish MotoGP on Saturday.

The 2010 champion Lorenzo, on a Yamaha, won from pole position at the season-opener in Qatar, and was fastest again in Jerez with a time of 1:39.532 on a circuit where he has triumphed the last two years.

Repsol Honda's Pedrosa, who had been quickest in the rain-interrupted practice sessions, was 0.135 seconds off the pace, as he failed to match Lorenzo in the drier conditions.

American Nicky Hayden completed the front row on a Ducati, with Britain's Cal Crutchlow, world champion Casey Stoner of Australia and American Ben Spies behind them on the grid.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alison Wildey)