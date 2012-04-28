Home hero Rumford claims top seeding at Perth
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
MADRID Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo pipped compatriot Dani Pedrosa to pole position on the final lap after a keenly contested qualifying session for the Spanish MotoGP on Saturday.
The 2010 champion Lorenzo, on a Yamaha, won from pole position at the season-opener in Qatar, and was fastest again in Jerez with a time of 1:39.532 on a circuit where he has triumphed the last two years.
Repsol Honda's Pedrosa, who had been quickest in the rain-interrupted practice sessions, was 0.135 seconds off the pace, as he failed to match Lorenzo in the drier conditions.
American Nicky Hayden completed the front row on a Ducati, with Britain's Cal Crutchlow, world champion Casey Stoner of Australia and American Ben Spies behind them on the grid.
