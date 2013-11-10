MADRID Marc Marquez's maiden MotoGP world title at the age of only 20 is great news for the profile of the sport, according to Freddie Spencer, the man whose record the Spaniard broke to become the youngest ever champion on Sunday.

American Spencer, who won his first premier-class crown in 1983 at the age of 21, said he was delighted for Marquez and his former Honda team after the rookie from Catalonia held off compatriot and defending champion Jorge Lorenzo of Yamaha in the final race of the season to clinch the title.

Lorenzo won the race, with Marquez coasting home in third behind Spanish team mate Dani Pedrosa to pip Lorenzo by four points in the standings and delight the thousands of his fans thronging the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Cheste near Valencia.

"Marc is very young, very dynamic and a very likeable kid, a good kid," Spencer told Reuters by telephone from Santa Monica, California where he watched the title showdown.

"He loves to ride and loves to race and that shows and I think that bodes well for MotoGP," added the 51-year-old, who woke up at around 5 a.m. California time to catch the race.

"It's very important for our sport to have personalities who love to show that and people are drawn to that."

Spencer said it was too early to compare Marquez to Italian great Valentino Rossi, a nine-times world champion in all classes who is now 34 and Lorenzo's team mate at Yamaha.

Rossi's thrilling skills and charisma gained him a huge following and the rider known as "the doctor", a boyhood hero to Marquez, remains a massive draw and a key part of MotoGP's marketing strategy.

FIRST STEP

"That's a lot of expectation to put on Marc," Spencer added.

"Marc has won world championships on multiple bikes which is one of the barometers but to compare their talent I think would be unfair to Marc and unfair to Valentino at this point.

"I know that (Marc) believes in what he does and he's doing what he should be doing.

"Only time will tell. This is his first step and obviously he has put himself in a position to do great things and he already has.

"Motorcycle racing is what Valentino does and he loves doing it and his longevity has shown that. I think Marc has the opportunity to reach people on that level."

Spencer said he had experienced "a bunch of different emotions" after Marquez beat his record.

"I was just happy for him because of course I know what that means and I know what that feels like," he told Reuters.

"I was happy for him and happy for the team. I know the effort it takes and certainly you're experiencing it with them to some degree.

"I don't have any bitter-sweet feelings at all, not at all."

Asked if he had jumped from his seat to celebrate Marquez's success, he added with a laugh: "Not so much. It is still early in the morning and I've only had one cup of coffee."

