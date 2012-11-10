Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of Spain rides his motorcycle during the third free practice of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

MADRID Local favourite Dani Pedrosa broke the Valencia circuit record on his way to pole position for the season-ending MotoGP round on Saturday.

The Honda rider scorched round in one minute 30.844 seconds in the final minutes of a dry qualifying session at the Cheste circuit.

Fellow-Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo, who has already clinched his second world championship for Yamaha, was second fastest with Honda's Australian Casey Stoner third ahead of his last race before retirement.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow, Germany's Stefan Bradl and Italian Andrea Dovizioso will start from the second row on the grid.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alan Baldwin)