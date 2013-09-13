Spanish Moto2 rider Dani Rivas was handed a two-race ban on Friday for causing a serious accident two weeks ago in a warm-up session for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

An investigation by race direction showed that Rivas was responsible for a crash with South African rider Steven Odendaal that left both requiring medical attention which ruled them out of the race.

The governing International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said in a statement after a hearing at the San Marino Grand Prix that Rivas would miss the races in Aragon (Spain), and Malaysia.

Rivas took part in the hearing via telephone and no appeal was lodged.

